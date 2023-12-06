Here's how you can spend the holidays at ‘Santa’s official post office’ in Finland

article

A winter getaway will give travelers a unique holiday experience courtesy of Airbnb.

The vacation rental properties company is promoting a fun trip to visit "Santa’s official post office" in Rovaniemi, Finland. AirBNB notes that the post office will get more than 30,000 letters daily from children and adults worldwide this Christmas.

Guests can enjoy a free stay at Santa's cabin. Amenities in the rooms include Lapland decorations, and a wardrobe of elf-wear and accessories. (Photo courtesy of Airbnb) Expand

Guests will help elves empty mailboxes and stamp letters at Santa’s post office, and once they're done working, they’ll head to Santa’s cabin for three free nights from Dec. 18-21, with breakfast and dinner included in the stay.

Amenities in the rooms include Lapland decorations, and a wardrobe of elf-wear and accessories.

While staying at the cabin, guests will enjoy traditional Finnish cuisine, go snowmobiling, relax in the sauna, and enjoy a trip to see the northern lights.

Booking for the trip begins on Dec. 11 at 5 a.m. ET Standard Time (or 12 p.m. Eastern European Time) for a chance to stay at the winter wonderland. For more information, click here .

Moreover, guests will receive free return flights to Rovaniemi from London Heathrow Airport courtesy of Visit Finland, a tourism company that promotes international travel to the country.

Image of the interior of Santa's post office where letters are received from kids and adults. (Photo courtesy of Airbnb)

