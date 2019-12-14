Holiday wreaths laid at DFW National Cemetery

article

Holiday wreaths were laid throughout the DFW National Cemetery Saturday as a tribute to our nation's heroes.

The Christmas tradition began in 2006, when Wreaths Across America began displaying the wreaths at VA and state veterans cemeteries.

Veterans, their families, and thousands of volunteers helped lay the wreaths at gravesites.

They said it was a way to thank the veterans for their sacrifice.

"It just makes you feel good. Every year it gets bigger,” Army veteran Edward Camieniak said. “You want to pass it on. Freedom is only a generation of losing it away. If people forget, you'll never get it back.”

More than 8,000 people volunteered at the cemetery.