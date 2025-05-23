Holiday weather: Preparing for Memorial Day weekend in DFW

The Brief Temperatures will be in the mid 90s, but humidity will make it feel closer to 100. Chances of rain and stronger storms pick up toward Sunday evening. Memorial Day will have the highest chances of showers and storms, but cooler temperatures.



Will it rain on Memorial Day? What will it feel like outside over the holiday weekend? Will it be a good time to barbecue, or is it an indoor event type of holiday? Find your answers here with your Memorial Day weekend weather roundup.

How will it feel outside?

Saturday:

The high for most areas on Saturday will be 93, with a heat index of 99. DFW residents can expect largely sunny weather with scattered cloud cover, and a hot, humid day overall.

Sunday:

Sunday's high is expected to be 92, with a similar heat index to Saturday. Chances of rain will begin to move into the area on Sunday night, bringing higher humidity.

Memorial Day:

With the highest chances of showers and storms, Memorial Day is expected to bring the lowest temperatures of the weekend with a high of 81.

Rain chances for Memorial Day weekend

Saturday:

Clouds are expected in the morning hours, with clear skies and hot sunshine in the afternoon and evening hours. Storms aren't completely off the menu, with a current 10 percent chance of rain in the forecast. FOX 4 Weather staff remain watching the radar for updates.

Sunday:

After a hot and humid day, a 20 percent chance of storms arrives on Sunday evening, eventually climbing to a 70 percent chance. At the moment, there is a risk of severe storms on Sunday night.

Memorial Day:

Memorial Day is likely to bring morning rain and storms, with a current 70 percent chance of precipitation. There is expected to be a second round of rain in the evening hours.

Memorial Day travel plans

If you plan to leave the metroplex for the holiday weekend, most severe thunderstorm activity looks to remain in the southwest part of the state, with smaller areas of activity in the Houston and Galveston areas on Friday night.

Keep up with DFW weather

What you can do:

Want to keep up to date with weather updates in Dallas-Fort Worth?

Keep an eye on our weather site, where you can watch localized radars for your area and keep tabs on the futurecast.

Follow Chief Meteorologist Dan Henry @FOX4Weather on X to get weather updates as we learn them.

This Memorial Day weekend, stay safe, cool and dry!