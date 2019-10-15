Hoax bomb threat prompts evacuation at Dallas Baptist University

article

The all-clear has been given at Dallas Baptist University after students were evacuated Tuesday afternoon because of a threat.

DBU police say they received a phone call threat and immediately initiated the emergency response team. Video from SKY 4 showed a heavy police presence with Dallas SWAT and bomb squad vehicles at the school just after 1 p.m.

All roads surrounding the university were blocked. A steady stream of students and faculty were allowed to leave campus, but others trying to drive through campus were turned around. Students who couldn’t leave were asked to shelter at the basketball facility.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the university president made the decision to evacuate and lockdown the campus,” said DBU Police Chief John Shaw.

DBU canceled all classes for Tuesday and told students to wait for further instructions. They anticipate classes will go on like normal Wednesday, but they’ll put out word confirming that as soon as every room in every building has been cleared.