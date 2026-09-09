Hit-and-run victim upset with lack of Dallas Police response

The Brief Katelyn Lorenz says Dallas Police declined to respond to a hit-and-run accident she was involved in since she was uninjured and her airbags did not deploy. The driver who hit Lorenz drove off 20 seconds following the accident, leaving her vehicle's bumper at the scene. A Dallas Police cruiser could be seen driving by Lorenz's vehicle following the accident. It's unclear if the police cruiser was aware Lorenz had been in an accident.



A Dallas driver is frustrated with the lack of response from Dallas Police after her involvement in a hit-and-run that detached the other vehicle's bumper.

Dallas hit-and-run

What we know:

Kayla Lorenz tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey she was involved in a hit-and-run accident on Monday, Sept. 7, at the intersection of S M Wright Freeway and Al Lipscomb Way in Dallas.

Dashboard cameras in Lorenz's car captured a white Mercedes SUV hitting her vehicle from behind. The impact of the crash caused the Mercedes' bumper to detach.

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20 seconds after the incident, the Mercedes is seen driving away. Lorenz said she called 911 immediately, but Dallas Police declined to dispatch an officer because she wasn't injured, and her airbags did not deploy.

Several minutes after the accident, a Dallas Police cruiser can be seen driving by Lorenz's vehicle.

Lorenz says her vehicle was minorly damaged, with minimal scratches to her truck.

What we don't know:

We don't know the identity of the suspect who hit Lorenz's vehicle.

We also don't know if the cruiser that passed Lorenz's vehicle was aware she had recently been in an accident.

Katelyn Lorenz

What they're saying:

"I didn’t feel like anyone was helping me out at all."

Lorenz says she's aware the accident could have been worse, but is frustrated with the lack of response.

"This person just committed a felony, and I’m being told that nothing’s going to be done, basically."

She tells Sentendrey she kept the bumper of the Mercedes as evidence.

"It was just hanging off the back of my truck when she drove off."

The other side:

Dallas Police tell FOX 4 in an email they told Lorenz to file a police report online regarding the incident.

The department says its response to hit-and-runs depends on the severity of the injury or damage sustained during the accident.

"The system is used in order to reduce wait times for citizens and to also free officers to respond to higher priority calls," Dallas Police said.

What's next:

Lorenz says she has filed a police report online, and hopes to identify the driver of the Mercedes.