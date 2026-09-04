Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead in Pleasant Grove

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The Brief A male pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash late Thursday night while trying to cross Buckner Boulevard in Dallas' Pleasant Grove area. The victim was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, and the driver involved fled the scene without stopping. Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity or suspect/vehicle descriptions.



A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas.

What we know:

Dallas police said the man was not in a crosswalk when he tried to cross Buckner Boulevard near Rothington Road around 11 p.m. on Thursday.

He was hit by a driver who did not stop.

What we don't know:

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No details about the suspect or vehicle descriptions were released.

Police said they are searching for cameras in the area that may have captured an image of the vehicle involved.