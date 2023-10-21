Hit-and-run driver killed while trying to run across Loop 820 on foot

A driver was hit and killed on Loop 820 in Fort Worth on Friday night while trying to get away from a crash on foot.

Police say they were called to the westbound lanes of Northwest Loop 820 just after 8 p.m. for someone hit by a car.

Investigators determined the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

The driver who caused the crash got out of their vehicle and attempted to leave the scene by running across the freeway.

The person was hit by multiple cars and pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was at a standstill on the westbound lanes of 820 for a time on Friday night.