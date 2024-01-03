Historic Fort Worth home damaged by fire

Fire heavily damaged a historic home near the Fort Worth Stockyards.

The flames broke out just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday at the home on Northwest 24th Street.

The house, known as the Brown/Tadlock house, is designated as a Fort Worth Historic and Cultural Landmark.

It was built in the early 1900s and owned by two prominent families in the livestock trade.

Neighbors said they’ve admired it for decades because of its unique colonial-style design. It’s something uncommon in the area.

"We used to walk all this to go to high school. We used to pass this all of the time," said Gabrielle Castaneda, who grew up in the neighborhood. "It was just a beautiful home that was very nice around this neighborhood. It was something very distinct from around here. It’s something you don’t see around."

No one was living in the home, and no one was hurt.

The Fort Worth Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.