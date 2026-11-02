Historic Forest Theater reopens in South Dallas

The Brief After closing in 2008, the historic Forest Theater in South Dallas has officially reopened. Dallas native Erykah Badu headlined a Sunday celebration that featured the relighting of the theater's tower. The restored theater campus now features a concert hall, a black box theater, and a creative education lab.



The historic Forest Theater has officially reopened to the public.

What we know:

Organizers hosted a large celebration Sunday that featured live entertainment, a vendor village, and food trucks.

Erykah Badu headlined the event, which culminated in the relighting of the venue's iconic tower and marquee.

The restored theater campus now features a concert hall, a black box theater, and a creative education lab.

Forest Theater

The backstory:

The Forest Theater originally opened in 1949.

Over the decades, the venue served as a key cultural destination and hosted iconic performers, including Tina Turner, Prince, and Gladys Knight.

The theater closed in 2008 and sat dormant before undergoing recent renovations.

Why you should care:

Organizers say the reopening serves as an investment in the future of South Dallas.

They built the restored campus to offer the community new spaces for arts, entertainment, and education.

"To see an icon come back to this level, it is amazing," Dr. Teresa L. Jackson, arts and culture commissioner for District 7, said.