2 Johnson County teens arrested after police pursuit involving stolen vehicle

The Brief On October 27, two teenage suspects were arrested by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office after a police chase and a stolen vehicle report. The suspects were apprehended after they crashed the vehicle into a field and fled police on foot. Johnson County officials have not released the identities of the suspects or any charges they're currently facing.



Two Johnson County teenagers were arrested this week after police say they led them on a chase in a reported stolen vehicle.

What we know:

On October 27, 2026, Johnson County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in a chase involving a vehicle that was reportedly stolen.

During the pursuit, the vehicle left the road and crashed into a nearby field.

Two people inside the vehicle fled on foot following the crash, and were apprehended by Johnson County SO deputies later the same day.

FILE - Police lights.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the two arrested people due to them both being under the age of 18.

We also don't know what they've been charged with, or the nature of the initial vehicle theft that led to the pursuit.

What they're saying:

"The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend its appreciation to the outside law enforcement agencies that assisted our deputies in the search. The cooperation, coordination, and support provided by our law enforcement partners played an important role in bringing the search to a conclusion," the department said in a statement.