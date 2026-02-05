Highland Park alumni Matthew Stafford wins NFL MVP

article

The Brief Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won his first AP NFL Most Valuable Player award on Thursday night. The 37-year-old veteran and former top pick led his team to a 12-5 record while climbing the league's all-time passing leaderboards. Stafford made history as the first Highland Park High School alumnus to ever receive the NFL's highest individual honor.



Matthew Stafford’s football journey came full circle on Thursday night as the 37-year-old quarterback was named the NFL’s AP Most Valuable Player.

From Highland Park to NFL MVP

What we know:

The Dallas native and Highland Park High School alum earned the honor after leading the Los Angeles Rams to a standout 12-5 season, adding an MVP award to a résumé that already includes a Super Bowl title.

Stafford became the first Highland Park graduate to win the NFL’s top individual honor. His MVP season further cemented his status among the most accomplished quarterbacks of his era.

Building a hall of fame résumé

Big picture view:

The former no. 1 overall pick in the 2009 draft, previously spent 12 seasons with Detroit before being traded to the Rams in 2021. Stafford has since remained a central figure for the Rams, ranking sixth among the league’s all-time leaders in passing yards and seventh in touchdown passes.

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams hands the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Matthew Stafford #9 after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Expand