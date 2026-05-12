Highland Park launches new transit service following DART exit

The Brief Highland Park will launch a new public transit service called Highland Park On-Demand beginning on May 13. The service will cover the city and a one-mile radius surrounding Highland Park and will connect to DART stations and other regional transit services. The city voted to leave DART on May 2, making it the first city to withdraw from the regional transportation service.



Highland Park has announced their replacement for DART after voting to leave the transportation service earlier this month.

Highland Park On-Demand

What we know:

Highland Park On-Demand will launch on May 13 as a city-controlled microtransit service.

The service will offer transportation services within Highland Park and a one-mile radius beyond the town's limits, which includes connecting to Mockingbird Station in Dallas.

Service for riders with mobility needs is also included in the new transit program.

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 4: A sign warns of the possible closure of the bus stop as a woman waits for a DART route 237 bus on Preston Road at Livingston in Highland Park, Monday, May 4, 2026. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images)

Exit from DART

The backstory:

Highland Park's new transit service comes after its residents voted to leave Dallas Area Rapid Transit on May 2.

DART announced it would cease operations in Highland Park on May 14 following the vote.

The withdrawal will have immediate logistical impacts on commuters in the Park Cities area:

Bus Service: Route 237 and other lines will continue to travel through Highland Park to reach other destinations but will no longer stop at any locations within the city limits.

GoLink and Paratransit: The Park Cities GoLink zone will cease operations within Highland Park, and all paratransit services to and from the city will end. DART officials said they would contact paratransit riders with recurring trips directly to discuss the changes.

Facilities: Any park-and-ride facilities located within Highland Park will no longer be part of the DART network.

Neighboring cities Addison and University Park also held DART withdrawal votes on May 2, but voters elected to stay in DART's service network.