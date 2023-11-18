Multi-county high-speed police chase ends in Dallas

article

A man is in custody after authorities said he led them on a chase from Rockwall County into Dallas early Saturday morning.

The chase started just before 3 a.m., when Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop a vehicle that was believed to be stolen.

The driver refused to stop. State troopers joined in on the chase by air and on the ground.

The suspect reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour while trying to evade authorities.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies and Dallas PD helped track the suspect through South Dallas.

Law enforcement said the suspect ditched the vehicle in the 4500 block of Botham Jean Boulevard, but they were able to catch him after a brief foot chase.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. He faces several charges, including evading arrest.