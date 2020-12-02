Hewlett Packard's global headquarters relocating to Spring, Texas

article

Fortune 500 company Hewlett Packard Enterprise is relocating its global headquarters to Spring, Texas from San Jose, California, with plans to open in early 2022.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement on Tuesday.

"We are excited that Hewlett Packard Enterprise has chosen to call Texas home, and I thank them for expanding their investment in the Lone Star State by relocating their headquarters to the Houston region," said Governor Abbott in a video announcement. "Hewlett Packard Enterprise joins more than 50 Fortune 500 companies headquartered in the Lone Star State, including 22 in the Houston area alone."

HPE already has a presence across the state, with locations in Austin, Plano, and Houston.

According to Gov. Abbott, the company's headquarters relocation to the Houston area holds the potential to add additional jobs in the coming years.

"We look forward to a successful partnership with HPE, as together we build a more prosperous future for Texas," Abbott said.

Advertisement

"As we look to the future, our business needs, opportunities for cost savings, and team members’ preferences about the future of work, we are excited to relocate HPE’s headquarters to the Houston region,” said Antonio Neri, CEO of HPE. “Houston is an attractive market to recruit and retain future diverse talent and where we are currently constructing a state-of-the-art new campus. We look forward to continuing to expand our strong presence in the market.”

Representative Sam Harless, who is among those who represent the Spring area, also shared his excitement.

"HPE’s “state-of-the-art” facility will add another jewel to the crown that is our community and our home. With the impact this year of COVID on our local businesses, the addition of a world class technology headquarters will be a welcome indication of a brighter future," said Harless.

HPE is a global enterprise information technology company that helps customers drive digital transformation by unlocking value from all of their data.