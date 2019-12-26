‘He’s with God now’: Man dies protecting pregnant teen after car crashes into pedestrians

An 18-year-old man and the unborn baby boy of a teenager are dead after a two-car crash Thursday in Phoenix.

This happened at 35th Avenue and Bell Road just before noon as the victims stood at the bus stop. The deadly crash shut down the intersection for several hours.

We spoke to one of the victim’s family members who is now coming to grips with what happened.

Eighteen-year-old Jonathan Marroquin was one of the victims hit by a car and killed. His brother, Jeremy Marroquin, now relives what his little brother went through, saying he saved the life of a teenager.

Jonathan Marroquin, 18, died when a car crashed into him while at a bus stop. He is seen holding his niece in this photo.

That 15-year-old was 31 weeks pregnant. She sadly lost her unborn baby boy in the crash, but she is expected to be OK. Jonathan's brother says he dove on top of her to shield her from the impact.

Jonathan was headed to work when this crash happened. His older brother says they just spent Christmas with family and he would have turned 19 next month.

He worked at a call center right across the street from where the crash happened.

Phoenix police say a 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by a 25-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Bell Road and went through the intersection at 35th Avenue at a high rate of speed and collided with a Ford Mustang that was making a left turn.

After the collision, the Avenger spun out and hit the four pedestrians who were on the sidewalk at the northwest corner of the intersection.

Both drivers were not injured.

Phoenix police say multiple charges will be filed against the 25-year-old driver of the Avenger.

An 18-year-old woman also went to the hospital after being hit but is expected to be OK. A 51-year-old man was not seriously hurt.

Jonathan's brother searched the scene for a ring - a ring that meant so much. “He graduated. He got his high school diploma and he wanted a ring. We got him a ring with a prayer on it with a gold cross to protect him and I think it protected him in a way where he’s with God now.”

Adding, "There’s people out here that you never know, and then families out here, and it could be you. It could be your sister, it could be your brother it could be your mother and you just gotta be careful and think [about] the things that you do.”

A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for funeral expenses for Jonathan.