Here's what DC's massive Black Lives Matter street art looks like ... from space

If there are aliens looking at us from outer space, they'd be able to see the massive BLACK LIVES MATTER mural leading to the steps of the White House.

Eagle-eyed FOX 5 anchor Steve Chenevey noticed an extraterrestrial view of the 16th Street mural tweeted by the Planet Labs network of satellites Saturday:

District Mayor Muriel Bowser commissioned the 35-foot-tall message Friday as her feud with President Donald Trump over local policing escalates.

Bowser also renamed a stretch of 16th Street "Black Lives Matter Plaza" to add to her message.

Many, including LeBron James, were quick to applaud the street art.

But some activists, including the local chapter of Black Lives Matter, decried Bowser's art as a "performative" stunt that distracts from the push for reform, including efforts to defund the Metropolitan Police Department.

Massive protests are already underway in the nation's capital. Stay with FOX 5 throughout the day for the latest updates.

