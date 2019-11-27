Here are grocery stores open across the US on Thanksgiving 2019

Because Thanksgiving doesn’t always go according to plan, an emergency trip to the grocery store may be in order this year.

Whether you forgot an ingredient or have additional guests coming for dinner last minute, there are several national chains that will be open for at least part of the day.

Of course, the exact hours of local stores are subject to change — and it’s always best to call ahead before heading out of the door.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving:

AJ’s Fine Foods: Open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Albertsons: Open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

BI-LO: Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Food Lion: Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Fresh Market: Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Ingles Markets: Open regular hours on Thanksgiving.

Harris Teeter: Open until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Kroger: Open until 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Ralph’s: Most locations open until 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Safeway: Open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Sprouts: Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Target: Open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving until 1 a.m. Friday.

Walmart: Open regular hours on Thanksgiving.

Wegmans: Most locations open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving — however locations in Massachusetts will be closed.

Whole Foods Market: Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The following grocery stores will be closed on Thanksgiving: ALDI, BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco, Publix, Sam's Club and Trader Joe’s.

