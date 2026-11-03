Henry Cuellar wins Texas’ 28th Congressional District race

The Brief Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar won reelection in Texas’ 28th Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Tano Tijerina. The win follows a 2025 presidential pardon from Donald Trump dismissing federal bribery and conspiracy charges against Cuellar. Final official vote totals and victory percentages have not yet been specified as results are finalized.



Henry Cuellar was declared the winner Tuesday night in the race to represent Texas’ 28th Congressional District, defeating Republican Tano Tijerina in a closely watched contest centered on the border and party control.

The 28th District includes Laredo and stretches north toward San Antonio. Democrats have held the seat since 2005, with Henry Cuellar serving as its representative since 2004.

Henry Cuellar wins a closely watched Texas congressional race

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) speaks on southern border security and illegal immigration, during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Cuellar urged the Biden administration to name forme Expand

The backstory:

The election followed a major political and legal development involving Cuellar, who faced Republican Tano Tijerina and Green Party candidate Marlon Duran in the general election.

In 2025, President Donald Trump pardoned Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, who had been charged with federal bribery and conspiracy offenses. Prosecutors accused the couple of accepting nearly $600,000 in bribes from an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a bank in Mexico.

The Cuellars maintained their innocence. Cuellar said Trump’s pardon gave his family "a clean slate" and allowed him to continue working for South Texas. Trump said the charges were politically motivated and accused the Biden administration of targeting Cuellar because of his criticism of Biden’s border policies.

The indictment alleged that Cuellar agreed to advance the interests of Azerbaijan and a Mexican bank while serving in Congress.