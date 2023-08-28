Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Helicopter crashes in Pompano Beach, 2 hospitalized

By Megan Ziegler
Florida
An onlooker recorded video of a helicopter crash Monday morning in Pompano Beach, Florida. The helicopter has since been identified as a fire rescue helicopter belonging to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Video Credit: Aaron Deckard via Storyful

Two people are hospitalized after a helicopter crashed Monday morning near Fort Lauderdale in Pompano Beach, Florida. 

The helicopter was a Broward County Sheriff’s Office fire rescue helicopter. 

A video recorded showed the helicopter spinning to the ground, with a trail of dark smoke following it.  

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened just after 8:45 a.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard. 

A report from Local10 said the helicopter crashed into an apartment building. 

Authorities didn’t elaborate on the identity or conditions of those who had been taken to the hospital. 

This is a developing story. 