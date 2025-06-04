Heavy rains bring major flooding to Dallas-area roadway

The Brief At least one major Dallas road was flooded after heavy rainfall. Further severe weather alerts are in effect early Wednesday.



A busy Dallas-area road was seen deep underwater around midnight on Tuesday after rounds of heavy rain pushed through North Texas.

FOX 4 crews found a section of I-35 East under deep water following the storms.

DFW Freeway Underwater

What we know:

Reports just before midnight said cars on I-35 East were in water up to their windows on the road.

One report said cars traveling north on I-35 were stuck at a standstill in water up to vehicles' frames.

The standing water came shortly after flash flood warnings were issued for Dallas County and surrounding areas. The warning was issued until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

What we don't know:

At the time of reporting, officials had not provided comment on road conditions in the area. It's not known what other roads may be affected by the flooding.

Severe DFW Weather

In the midst of severe weather warnings throughout the area from Tuesday afternoon through the early hours of Wednesday, torrential rain was seen in the north Dallas County areas, including Addison, Garland, and Plano.

Isolated, short-lived tornado warnings were issued in some counties within the FOX 4 viewing area. As of now, tornadoes have not been reported, nor has severe weather damage.

What you can do:

Anyone in areas where severe weather is expected over the coming hours is urged to remain indoors or within other shelters until the threat has passed. Those forced to drive in areas with flash flood or other severe warnings are reminded not to attempt to cross roadways covered in deep water.

For live severe weather alerts, follow @Fox4Weather on X. Current severe weather alerts are also listed and updated on the FOX 4 website.