Heather Hays' Green Bean Casserole
FOX 4 anchor Heather Hays shares one of her Thanksgiving favorites: Green Bean Casserole.
Green Bean Casserole
Ingredients
1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup or Unsalted Cream of Mushroom Soup or Cream of Celery Soup
1/2 cup 2% milk
1 teaspoon soy sauce
4 cups cooked cut green beans
1 1/3 cups French's® French Fried Onions (amount divided in recipe steps below)
Instructions
- Heat the oven to 350°F. Fold in the soup, milk, soy sauce, beans and 2/3 cup onions in a 1 1/2-quart oven safe casserole until all ingredients are combined. Season the mixture with salt and pepper.
- Bake for 25 minutes or until hot and bubbling. Stir the bean mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining 2/3 cup onions.
- Bake for another 5 minutes or until the onions are golden brown. Let green beans rest a few minutes before serving to help the flavors meld and the casserole settle. Store leftovers in an oven safe dish for easy reheating.