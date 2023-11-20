Expand / Collapse search

Heather Hays' Green Bean Casserole

FOX 4 anchor Heather Hays shares one of her Thanksgiving favorites: Green Bean Casserole.

Green Bean Casserole

Ingredients

1 can (10 1/2 ounces) Campbell’s® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup or Unsalted Cream of Mushroom Soup or Cream of Celery Soup

1/2 cup 2% milk

1 teaspoon soy sauce

4 cups cooked cut green beans

1 1/3 cups French's® French Fried Onions (amount divided in recipe steps below)

Instructions

  1. Heat the oven to 350°F. Fold in the soup, milk, soy sauce, beans and 2/3 cup onions in a 1 1/2-quart oven safe casserole until all ingredients are combined. Season the mixture with salt and pepper.
  2. Bake for 25 minutes or until hot and bubbling. Stir the bean mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining 2/3 cup onions.
  3. Bake for another 5 minutes or until the onions are golden brown. Let green beans rest a few minutes before serving to help the flavors meld and the casserole settle. Store leftovers in an oven safe dish for easy reheating. 