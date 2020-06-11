HCSO needs help identifying hundreds of Walmart looters who stole more than $100,000 worth of items 

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help them identify hundreds of looters who broke into a Walmart store and more than $100,000 worth in merchandise.

According to HCSO, it was just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 when a crowd gathered in front of the Walmart Supercenter on East Fletcher Avenue. The store was closed due to the police brutality protests occurring outside the University Mall, but people wielding blunt objects like hammers broke the glass entrance doors and stormed into the store.

Footage released by the sheriff's office shows wave after wave of looters streaming through the front door -- past the social-distancing reminders -- and ransacking the store's electronics section, hauling away computers, TVs, and more.

After reviewing the video, detectives believe somewhere around 200 people participated. An estimated $116,000 in merchandise and damages was reported.

"Not only is this violence completely unacceptable, it was disrespectful to the protesters who were out there that night trying to express their message in an impactful way," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are actively working to identify each and every one of these suspects and ask the public to provide any information they may have."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.