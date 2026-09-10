Harry Styles bringing 'Together, Together' tour to AT&T Stadium for two nights in April 2027

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The Brief Harry Styles is bringing his "Together, Together" global tour to AT&T Stadium in Arlington for two nights on April 9 and 10, 2027. The Arlington shows mark Styles' first-ever U.S. stadium run and will feature special guests CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso. General ticket sales begin Wednesday, September 16, at 9 a.m. local time, with artist presale registration open through September 13.



Harry Styles is bringing his global "Together, Together" tour to North Texas next spring, marking his first-ever stadium solo run in the United States and Canada.

Harry Styles in Arlington

What we know:

The international superstar announced an expansion of the tour, adding 25 new dates across 12 cities in 2027. Promoted by Live Nation, the upcoming leg includes a two-night stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10, 2027.

The 2027 tour kicks off on April 2 with back-to-back shows at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix before heading to Dallas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta, and Chicago. Following the North American stadium dates, Styles will take the tour to Europe and the UK, wrapping up with three final performances at London's Wembley Stadium in August.

Special guests will join Styles on select dates throughout the run. CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso will perform alongside him during his Dallas stops.

When do Harry Styles tickets go on sale?

North American general ticket sales begin on Wednesday, September 16, at 9 a.m. local time. Fans can register for the Harry Styles Artist Presale by signing up at ticketmaster.com by Sunday, September 13, at 11:59 p.m. ET. American Express Card Members will also have access to presale tickets starting September 15.

The tour will continue its ongoing charitable efforts, supporting organizations such as HeadCount in the United States and Choose Love globally, alongside local sustainability initiatives through Live Nation's Green Nation program.

HARRY STYLES: TOGETHER, TOGETHER 2027 TOUR DATES:

Fri, Apr 2 — Phoenix, AZ — State Farm Stadium *

Sat, Apr 3 — Phoenix, AZ — State Farm Stadium *

Fri, Apr 9 — Dallas, TX — AT&T Stadium ^

Sat, Apr 10 — Dallas, TX — AT&T Stadium ^

Fri, Apr 23 — Los Angeles, CA — Rose Bowl Stadium +

Sat, Apr 24 — Los Angeles, CA — Rose Bowl Stadium +

Fri, May 7 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium ~

Sat, May 8 — Toronto, ON — Rogers Stadium ~

Fri, May 21 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium =

Sat, May 22 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium =

Fri, May 28 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field #

Sat, May 29 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field #

Fri, Jul 2 — Berlin, DE — Flughafen Tempelhof >

Sat, Jul 3 — Berlin, DE — Flughafen Tempelhof >

Fri, Jul 16 — Paris, FR — Plenitude Arena %

Sat, Jul 17 — Paris, FR — Plenitude Arena %

Fri, Jul 30 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano <

Sat, Jul 31 — Madrid, ES — Riyadh Air Metropolitano <

Sat, Aug 7 — Rome, IT — Circo Massimo &

Sun, Aug 8 — Rome, IT — Circo Massimo &

Wed, Aug 18 — Dublin, IE — Croke Park $

Fri, Aug 20 — Dublin, IE — Croke Park $

Wed, Aug 25 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE @

Fri, Aug 27 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE @

Sat, Aug 28 — London, UK — Wembley Stadium Connected by EE @