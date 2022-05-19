Girl, 3 adults shot to death at Harris Co. apartment in apparent murder-suicide: sheriff

Four people, including a young girl, were shot to death at a Harris County apartment in what appears to be a murder-suicide, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies responded to a call at an apartment in the 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive on Thursday morning. They found a four-year-old girl, two women and a man dead.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man and one of the women are believed to be a couple that may have been going through a divorce or a formal separation for the past few months.

The sheriff says it appears that the man shot his estranged wife, their four-year-old daughter, and his mother-in-law. Authorities say a semi-automatic pistol was found next to the man’s body.

"It's a very tragic situation, especially with a four-year-old involved. It just breaks your heart, you know, beyond words," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

Authorities do not believe the man was living at the apartment and say he may have shown up Thursday while the woman and her child were getting ready to leave for work and school.

Sheriff Gonzalez says investigators are looking into recent issues involving the estranged couple.

"More recently, it may have led to an allegation where the adult male had possibly injured the young child – that would be his daughter. So we're definitely going to look into that as well," Sheriff Gonzalez said.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing. The identities of the four people have not been released.