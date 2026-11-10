Haltom City pursuit ends in SWAT standoff after driver hits multiple vehicles

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The Brief A driver was arrested Monday after multiple hit-and-run crashes, a police pursuit, and a SWAT standoff. The suspect and an officer suffered minor injuries, and the driver now faces multiple felony charges. Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or a white substance he threw from his car during the chase.



A driver is in custody after a series of hit-and-run crashes, a police chase, and a barricaded standoff at a Haltom City home on Monday evening.

What we know:

Around 5 p.m. Monday, officers heard a loud crash while working an unrelated case on the 2000 block of Owens, Haltom City police said.

Officers spotted a car driving erratically, hitting objects and driving through a grassy area.

When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off. During the chase, the driver threw a white substance out of the window, officials said.

The pursuit ended at the driver's home on the 1300 block of Clarence. The man ran inside and refused to come out.

Officers evacuated the other people inside the home.

The Haltom City Negotiations Team tried to contact the suspect. When the man refused to cooperate, detectives obtained a search warrant and called in the SWAT team.

SWAT officers entered the home and took the man into custody.

Investigators believe the driver hit a motorist on Denton Highway and drove away, then crashed again on Waldemar Street before officers originally spotted him on Owens.

Both the suspect and an officer suffered minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the suspect's identity or age.

Officials did not specify how the officer or the suspect were injured during the incident.

Police also have not identified the white substance the driver threw from the vehicle.

Pending charges

What's next:

The suspect faces charges of second-degree felony assault on a peace officer and third-degree felony evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Police say they could file additional charges as the investigation continues.