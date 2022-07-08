2 Haltom City officers injured in shootout transferred to rehab center

article

Two Haltom City police officers who were shot Saturday during a shootout with a gunman who murdered two people have left one hospital and are moving to a rehab center.

A line of police and fire units were at Medical City North Hills in North Richland Hills Friday afternoon to serve as a motorcade to escort the recovering Corporal Zach Tabler and Officer Jose Avila to the rehab center.

The third officer who was wounded in the shooting, Officer Tim Barton, is recovering at home with his family.

The shootout with police happened July 2, after officers were called to the 5700 block of Diamond Oaks Drive about a shooting.

Before officers responded, police said the suspect, 28-year-old Edward Freyman, shot and killed 33-year-old Collin Davis and 32-year-old Amber Tsai.

Freyman also reportedly shot an elderly neighbor who reported the shooting to police. She was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Responding officers were immediately met with gunfire from the suspect inside the home, resulting in the three officers being injured.

Freyman later shot and killed himself, police said.

Friday night, Cowtown Brewing in downtown Fort Worth will hold a fundraiser for the injured officers.

