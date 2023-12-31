Man found fatally shot in Haltom City apartment, suspect in custody

A man was found fatally shot inside a Haltom City apartment building Saturday night.

Officers were called out just after 7 p.m. for a shooting reported at The Oaks at Jane Lane Apartments.

When police arrived, a dead man was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment.

Investigators were processing the scene and speaking with witnesses, when they said they got a confession from the shooter.

He was arrested and is being charged with murder.

Police said this was an isolated incident, and the suspect and victim knew each other.

The names of the suspect and victim have not yet been released.