Hall: Dallas PD will respond to incidents even if overtime budget is reduced

Outgoing Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said Monday it’s the department's duty to respond to emergencies whether or not the city reduces DPD’s overtime budget.

The overtime budget will ultimately be an issue impacting Dallas' next police chief, but Hall answered questions from council members at a public safety committee Monday afternoon. She’s submitted her resignation, but will remain on the job through the end of the year.

Council woman Carolyn Arnold asked Hall if overtime was cut, would officers opt to go home instead of respond.

“As a police department we will always protect the city,” Hall said.

DPD is already $5.5 million dollars over budget for overtime in this fiscal cycle.

Council woman Cara Mendlesohn once again questioned the wisdom of the council reducing the department's overtime budget by about 25 percent. She and Mayor Eric Johnson were the only two who have come out against the proposed OT reduction.

“I know I will only be here until end of the year. But if the next chief needs to come back to the city council public safety and ask for additional resources, our prayer is that you will provide that.

Hall told her during the meeting.

But Mendelsohn said putting the chief in the position is irresponsible.

“We have the responsibility to budget accurately,” Mendelsohn said.

Council man Adam Bazaldua said the cut to police overtime would be to set a goal, not give a mandate.

“It should be a goal of any managerial or leadership role to try to hit that goal,” Bazaldua said.

Hall explained the department is over budget this cycle for overtime due primarily to protests during the summer and last October’s tornado in North Dallas.

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam McGough asked the outgoing chief directly for her take on the overtime cut.

“There is some concern,” Hall said. “But I will say it will not hamper, whatever decision is made, will not hamper what we are going to do in this city,” Hall said.

Hall said she would like to see the city provide more funding for violence interruption programs and youth services.

The $7 million that would be cut from police overtime is slated to go toward signal systems, street lights and civilian police positions. Part of the funds would also be allocated to non-public safety issues like cultural organizations and bike lanes.