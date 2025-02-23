Dem leader Hakeem Jeffries on border bill, reimbursing Texas

The Brief House minority leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries recently visited Fort Worth. Jeffries talked with FOX 4's Steven Dial about the Trump presidency, border and Democratic efforts to retake the House.



Republicans are now in control of the White House, Senate and House of Representatives after a thorough victory in the 2024 election.

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) talked with FOX 4's Steven Dial during a visit about the current political climate, the border and Texas' request for more than $11 billion.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Trump Presidency

Steven Dial: President Trump has been in the White House for about a month now. What concerns you the most?

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Donald Trump and my Republican colleagues spent last year promising to drive down the high cost of living, but haven't done a thing to lower costs in the United States of America. In fact, inflation and costs are going up. That's problematic. We are ready, willing and able as House Democrats to do what's necessary and partner with anyone to improve the quality of life for the people here in Texas and across America.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on immigration

Dial: Governor Greg Abbott was on Capitol Hill last week lobbying for a reimbursement to Texas to the tune of $11 billion. Do you think Texas should get reimbursement for the border security that they provided for years?

Rep. Jeffries: There will be time to have a discussion about the funds requested by the Texas governor. He'll have to make his case, particularly as it relates to whether he's seeking reimbursement for lawful activity or for unauthorized activity.

Dial: Do you think Republican leadership should just put up the bipartisan border bill that failed in the last Congress? Are you still supportive of that bill?

Rep. Jeffries: Yeah, we believe that we have to make border security a priority and do it in an enlightened fashion. We have a broken immigration system. We have to fix it in a bipartisan and comprehensive way. We also have to make sure that we are looking out for dreamers and farm workers and families who contribute to the economic vitality of the American people, and those will all be priorities for us.

Dial: So you support that bill?

Rep. Jeffries: It's an important piece of the puzzle, but there have to be other pieces that we work on. For instance, the DREAM and Promise Act has bipartisan support in Congress. The Farm Worker Modernization Act has bipartisan support in Congress and has support from farmers and the Farm Bureau as well."

Dial: What are your thoughts on these ICE raids, roundups, whatever you want to call them, do you think they're necessary?

Rep. Jeffries: What is necessary is that we focus our immigration enforcement efforts on violent felons and individuals who present a danger, a clear and present danger to the safety and security of communities here in Texas and all across America. That is what was promised. The focus on violent felons, not breaking up families of law-abiding citizens or law-abiding legal immigrants.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on flipping the House

Dial: Is the Democrat strategy just being the party of no or, I know you mentioned working together, but will working together help you guys flip the house in two years?

Rep. Jeffries: We're focused right now on stopping the extreme things from happening that are being tossed at the American people at record-speed, making sure that we focus on the things that matter. Which include lowering the high cost of living, securing the border, protecting DREAMers, farmworkers and families. And, of course, keeping our communities safe. Those are core issues that it's important for people in Washington to get done on behalf of the people of Texas and throughout America.

Dial: Do Democrats, in your opinion, need to go back to square one?

Rep. Jeffries: I definitely think we need to evaluate what happened. Why did it happen? How do we make sure that, as Democrats, we put ourselves in the strongest possible position to make the most compelling case to the people here in Texas and all across the country about our vision for making life better for everyday Americans, for solving problems, for hardworking American taxpayers, and for getting things done? It's going to be critical that we make clear to the American people that our top priority is to drive down the high cost of living. Housing costs are too high. Grocery costs are too high, insurance costs are too high, childcare costs are too high, and utility costs are too high. It is clear that America is too expensive.

