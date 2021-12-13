Habitat for Humanity using new technology to quickly construct energy efficient homes

After years of pounding nails into wood, Habitat for Humanity is trying a new way to build homes.

For the first time in the Dallas area, the nonprofit is using a modern and environmentally friendly way to construct a house.

Volunteers on Monday worked on a home for Yizet Tomb using Insulated Concrete Form or IFC construction.

Homes built with IFC put together with pieces like Legos. They have formed walls with a 4-inch cavity. That cavity is filled with concrete for insulation and structural support.

"The insulated concrete form system ultimately provides the highest performing building envelop that you can build. And so the homeowners that are going to have this home are going to enjoy not only extremely low energy bills to keep their home comfortable, they’re also going to have an extremely quiet home," said Gregg Lewis with National Ready Mixed Concrete Association.

National Ready Concrete Association will donate the concrete for Tomb’s house.

She talked to FOX 4 about finding out that Habitat from Humanity was build her a new home.

"Surprising… because I am a single mom of two. It was like, ‘Oh, really? I’m going to have a house? I’m going to be a homeowner?’ Habitat is amazing, an amazing project I would say," said Yizet Tomb, the future homeowner. "I’m thankful to the Habitat volunteers. God, I’m mean, I’m thankful, very thankful."

Her home is set to be finished in March.

Habitat for Humanity said its goal is to begin building homes using IFC in all 50 states.

Currently, there are 15 projects underway including the one in Dallas.