H-E-B grocery store opens in Euless to serve Mid-Cities

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The Brief H-E-B officially opened its newest North Texas location in Euless at 6 a.m. Wednesday, following a private ribbon-cutting ceremony. The store serves the "Mid-Cities" area (Hurst, Euless, and Bedford) as part of the grocery giant's rapid and highly anticipated regional expansion. More growth is on the horizon, with additional stores currently planned for cities including Dallas, Irving, Carrollton, and Denton.



North Texas’ newest H-E-B grocery store opened on Wednesday.

H-E-B in HEB

What's new:

Doors for the store on Rio Grande Boulevard in Euless opened at 6 a.m. to a line of customers.

There was also a private ribbon cutting on Tuesday, along with lunch inside the store at True Texas BBQ.

This new H-E-B store will serve the HEB or Mid-Cities area, which includes the cities of Hurst, Euless, and Bedford.

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H-E-B in North Texas

Big picture view:

Over the past few years, the San Antonio-based grocery chain has made its expansion into North Texas, bringing a cult-like following. People have lined up for hours before new store openings in hopes of being one of the first shoppers.

The chain has locations in Allen, Frisco, McKinney, Plano, Prosper, Melissa, Rockwall, Forney, Fort Worth, Hudson Oaks, Mansfield, Burleson, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Granbury, Corsicana, and Ennis.

Additional stores are planned in Dallas, Irving, Carrollton, Denton, Robson Ranch, Walsh Ranch, and Murphy.

The company also operates other retail brands, including Central Market and Joe V’s Smart Shop in the North Texas area.