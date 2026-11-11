H-E-B to host free Feast of Sharing holiday dinners in DFW

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The Brief H-E-B and Central Market are hosting free, public holiday meals in Fort Worth on Nov. 11 and Dallas on Nov. 18. The family-friendly events feature food, live music, activities, and access to local social service resources. Volunteers serve the meals on a first-come, first-served basis.



H-E-B and Central Market will provide free holiday meals to thousands of North Texans this November at the annual Feast of Sharing events in Dallas and Fort Worth.

Holiday Dinner Details

What we know:

The Fort Worth Feast of Sharing, the 14th annual event for the city, will take place Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The event will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be on the lower level of the south-east side of Ariat Arena, formerly known as Dickies Area, at 3451 Trail Dr.

The Dallas Feast of Sharing, the 20th annual event for the city, happens Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Centennial Hall at Fair Park, located at 1001 Washington St.

Organizers will serve meals on a first-come, first-served basis.

The events include live music, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a kids' zone.

More than 40 social service agencies will attend to offer information, resources, and health screenings.

What they're saying:

"One of the things that makes Feast of Sharing so special is seeing our community come together in the spirit of service during the holiday season," Mabrie Jackson, managing director of public affairs for H-E-B/Central Market, said. "From families and friends to businesses, churches and schools, volunteers play a vital role in creating a welcoming experience for our guests."

By the numbers:

H-E-B holds the free feasts in more than 34 cities across Texas and Mexico.

The events regularly serve more than 250,000 meals overall.

More than 375,000 volunteers have helped serve nearly 5 million meals over the last three decades.

The backstory:

H-E-B started the Feast of Sharing events in 1989.

The company uses the dinners as part of its year-round Hunger Relief Program and to thank customers during the holiday season. Hundreds of volunteers help run the events, including partners from H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Favor.