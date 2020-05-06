H-E-B delivering floral bouquets, plants to celebrate frontline nurses across Texas

H-E-B is celebrating frontline nurses as part of National Nurses Week by donating floral bouquets and plants.

According to H-E-B, throughout the week the company will be making deliveries of more than 4,000 beautiful plants and floral bouquets to nurses serving on the frontlines against COVID-19 across Texas.

"Earlier this week, H-E-B launched an effort encouraging Texans to show their appreciation and nominate nurses at more than 20 hospitals across the state. Throughout the week, H-E-B will surprise nurses with floral bouquets and plants arranged by H-E-B Blooms floral Partners with product from Texas growers," the company said in a press release.

The donations come from a recent $3 million commitment from H-E-B to help local non-profits who are providing relief to some of the most vulnerable communities including seniors, children, and low-income families.

"Keeping with our Spirit of Giving and Helping Here philosophies, H-E-B is dedicated to supporting the more than 300 communities we serve. H-E-B is here for all Texans, and it’s important to support one another during this time of need. Together, we can slow the spread in Texas," the company stated.

