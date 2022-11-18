Gun found at Dallas ISD elementary school

Dallas police found a gun inside a Dallas ISD elementary school on Thursday.

Thomas Tolbert Elementary School principal LaKeisha Smith-Bluitt sent a letter to parents on Thursday informing parents about the discovery.

Smith-Bluitt says the gun was never used inside of the school.

Students arrested after gun found in Corsicana High School

Police believe the gun was left behind following a recent burglary incident, according to the principal.

Some classes were moved away from the area where the gun was found.

Dallas police are investigating the incident.