Gun found at Dallas ISD elementary school
DALLAS - Dallas police found a gun inside a Dallas ISD elementary school on Thursday.
Thomas Tolbert Elementary School principal LaKeisha Smith-Bluitt sent a letter to parents on Thursday informing parents about the discovery.
Smith-Bluitt says the gun was never used inside of the school.
Police believe the gun was left behind following a recent burglary incident, according to the principal.
Some classes were moved away from the area where the gun was found.
Dallas police are investigating the incident.