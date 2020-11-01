Groups offering PPE for North Texans planning to vote on Election Day

Election Day is Tuesday as surging coronavirus cases are causing concern for voters.

On Sunday, some church leaders handed out protective equipment for voters to use.

Members of New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church are working to protect voters who will be hitting the polls on Election Day Tuesday.

“It’s a good feeling,” 80-year-old Thomas McGeen said.

McGee said he prefers to vote on Election Day, even though it can be a hassle.

“The standing in the line, the waiting, the anxiety,” he explained.

The church received the PPE from grassroots organization Young Black Lawyers’ Organizing Coalition. It’s donating 180,000 pieces of PPE to assist safe voting in Texas and other areas of the country.

“So there will be people on Election Day who will go into vote and will wait maybe 10 minutes, and then there will be other people who will go into vote and wait maybe more than an hour,” SMU political science professor Matthew Wilson explained.

There were 57% of registered voters is Texas who voted early.

Wilson broke down the political party trends of early voting and Election Day voting.

“Survey after survey reveals that Republicans tend to prefer Election Day voting, whereas Democrats tend to prefer mail-in, early voting,” he said.

Wilson believes Democrats will likely lead early after early voting numbers roll in on election night.

“When the first dump of early votes came in on Election Night 2018, it showed Beto O’Rourke winning the Senate race. Now, of course, that turned around as the Election Day vote was counted and Ted Cruz ended up winning,” Wilson explained. “So we should absolutely expect in Texas that the first reported results are going to skew Democratic.”

If that trend holds true again Tuesday night, the question becomes will Republican turnout on Election Day be enough to offset Democratic advantages of early voting numbers.

New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church is doing its part to stress safety on Election Day.