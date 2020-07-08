Group asks Fort Worth Catholic diocese to list accused priests

article

A group that advocates for the victims of sexual abuse is calling out the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth for leaving the name of two accused priests off its list of abusive priests.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said Fr. John Schlund and Fr. Daniel Triulzi were named last month on the Marianist order’s list of abusers.

Schlund and Triulzi both worked in the Fort Worth diocese, according to SNAP.

Schlund worked in campus ministry in Denton before being removed from ministry 2004.

Triulzi worked at Nolan Catholic High School in Fort Worth and at St. Mark’s in Denton before being removed in 2006.

SNAP wants to know why their names were not included on the Fort Worth’s list of clergy with credible allegations of sexual abuse of minors.

“Bishop Michael Olson should take four immediate steps in the wake of this news. First, he must update his list to include not only these names, but also detailed information about when they worked at each listed location, as well as headshots and the current whereabouts of each man,” the group said in a release.

SNAP also wants Bishop Olson to visit the places where the men worked to ask other potential victims to come forward, to urge the Marianists to provide detailed information about the allegations against each man and to explain why the men were left off the diocese’s list in the first place.

“Both worked in Fort Worth only with the blessing of diocesan officials, so it seems to us that these names would have been included when the list was first released. We can only wonder how many other religious order priests were left off this list, a move that temporarily protects the reputations of diocesan officials, but which actively endangers children elsewhere,” SNAP said.

The Diocese of Fort Worth has not yet responded to FOX 4’s requests for comment.

The diocese’s website states it is committed to eradicating the evil of sexual abuse of minors and that the protection of children is a moral obligation and of paramount importance.