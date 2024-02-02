Where to watch and stream Bill Murray's 'Groundhog Day' movie

article

It’s Groundhog Day, and if you’re looking to celebrate beyond Punxsutawney Phil’s annual weather prediction , there’s always the Bill Murray classic film "Groundhog Day."

The 1993 comedy, also starring Andie MacDowell and Chris Elliott, follows a weatherman "caught in a personal time warp on the worst day of his life," as Colombia Pictures describes it .

TV weatherman Phil Connors, played by Murray, is sent to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to cover the annual Groundhog Day festivities with his colleagues, but gets caught in a giant blizzard and ends up getting stuck in the small-town.

"Just when things couldn't get any worse, they do. Phil wakes the next morning to find it's Groundhog Day all over again... and again... and again," the film’s synopsis reads.

The release of the film made the real-life Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, experience a resurgence in popularity – drawing thousands of people each year.

Where to stream ‘Groundhog Day’ the movie

"Groundhog Day" is currently available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Google Play Store for $3.89, and on Vudu and Apple TV+ for $3.99.

It’s also available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video for $7.99 in standard definition or high definition. It is also available to purchase on Google Play Store for $7.99, as well as on Apple TV+, YouTube, and Vudu.

Additionally, fans can watch "Groundhog Day" on AMC+ Roku Premium Channel or AMC+ Apple TV Channel.

Where to watch 'Groundhog Day' the movie on cable

"Groundhog Day" will air on AMC channel several times on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2:

11:00 a.m.

1:30 p.m.

4:00 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

9:00 p.m.

11:30 p.m.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.