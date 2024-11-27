Which grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day?

The Brief Many grocery stores in North Texas will be open on Thursday morning and then will close early. A handful of stores, including Walmart and Target, will be closed all day. Hours for individual locations may vary, so always call or check your local listings before you head out.



Don’t let that one ingredient you forgot to buy earlier this week ruin your Thanksgiving dinner.

Here are some of the grocery stores in North Texas that will be open on Thursday.

Stores open on Thanksgiving

Albertsons

A majority of Albertsons Companies’ banner stores, including Safeway and Tom Thumb, will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Market Street will be closed.

Central Market

All Central Market stores in North Texas will be open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

CVS

Most CVS locations will be open with normal hours for Thanksgiving. Customers are encouraged to double-check with their local store, as some will have altered holiday hours.

Fiesta Mart

All Fiesta Mart locations are expected to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. It’s one of the few grocery stores open later in the day.

H-E-B

H-E-B now has several locations in and around DFW. Those stores will be open from 6 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day with curbside delivery available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and home delivery available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. H-E-B’s pharmacies will be closed on Thursday.

Joe V’s Smart Shop

All Smart Shop locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kroger

All Kroger stores are scheduled to be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. The pharmacies will be closed for Thanksgiving.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Tom Thumb

Tom Thumb, which is an Albertsons Companies banner store, will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Whole Foods

The company said many of its stores will be open but with modified hours on Thanksgiving. Location listings show that the DFW locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday.

WinCo Foods

WinCo said its stores will open at 6 a.m. and will close by 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Some individual locations in DFW list 2:30 p.m. as a closure time. The company recommends that people arrive before 2 p.m. because entry may be limited after that time as the stores prepare to close.

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

The following grocery stores in North Texas will be closed on Thursday.

Aldi

Costco

Market Street

Sams

Target

Trader Joe's

Walgreens

Walmart

