Grocery chain donates $150,000 to Scottish Rite after fundraiser is canceled

Scottish Rite in Dallas was surprised with a large donation Monday from Central Market.

Typically, each year the grocery store chain hosts a golf tournament that raises money for the hospital. It was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Still, Central Market decided to donate $150,000 to Scottish Rite for Children to help the organization provide care for complex pediatric orthopedic conditions.

In addition to the donation, Central Market distributed nearly 500 bags of gourmet goodies to Scottish Rite employees.

The event was referred to as the No Golf Golf Tournament.