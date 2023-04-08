Abbott requests board to look into potential pardon for Daniel Perry

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is weighing in on the recent conviction for Army Sgt. Daniel Perry.

Abbott says he has requested the Board of Pardons and Paroles to look into Perry's April 7 conviction and determine if he should be granted a pardon.

Perry was found guilty of murder in the July 2020 death of Black Lives Matter protestor Garrett Foster after nearly 16 hours of jury deliberation. Perry was also found not guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The state claimed Perry intentionally drove into the crowd of protesters the night of July 25, 2020, and killed Foster, while his defense team claimed what Perry did that night was self-defense.

On Saturday, April 8, one day after the guilty verdict was handed down, Gov. Abbott tweeted that he was "working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry."

Abbott attached a full statement to the tweet, which reads:

"Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney.

"Unlike the President or some other states, the Texas Constitution limits the Governor's pardon authority to only act on a recommendation by the Board of Pardons and Paroles. Texas law DOES allow the Governor to request the Board of Pardons and Paroles to determine if a person should be granted a pardon. I have made that request and instructed the Board to expedite its review.

"I look forward to approving the Board's pardon recommendation as soon as it hits my desk.

"Additionally, I have already prioritized reining in rogue District Attorneys, and the Texas Legislature is working on laws to achieve that goal."

Greg Abbott's statement on a potential pardon for Sgt. Daniel Perry

In the thread, another Twitter user asked Abbott if the law required waiting for all appeals to be exhausted before a pardon could be requested or granted, to which the governor replied no.

Abbott also expressed strong support for HB 2640, which was proposed in 2017 and would require prosecutors to share evidence with grand juries that might help a suspect's case, according to the Texas Tribune. Its companion, SB 1424, passed the Senate, but did not move beyond the House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence.

The Texas Senate also recently passed SB 20, which would prohibit prosecutors from adopting or enforcing a policy "under which the prosecuting attorney refuses to prosecute a class or type of criminal offense," Such a policy would qualify as "official misconduct"; if a jury finds a prosecutor guilty of misconduct, a district judge can order them removed from office, according to the Texas Tribune. It's now in the hands of the Texas House.