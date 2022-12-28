Gov. Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy for failing to prepare for arctic blast

Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Atmos Energy's failure to prepare for last week's arctic blast.

He continued to say Atmos Energy failed to deliver critical natural gas service to Texans in North and Central Texas.

"Leading up to, and during the winter event, State of Texas agencies worked around the clock to mobilize resources and assist utilities in any way possible," reads one of the letters.

"At no time did Atmos Energy request assistance. Atmos’ conduct is unacceptable and concrete action must be taken... to ensure it is not repeated the next time that winter weather engulfs our state. It is for these reasons I request [your agency] to investigate Atmos Energy. Because we are just beginning winter, and because customers of Atmos deserve to have reliable natural gas service during this winter, there is an urgency to have [your agency's] investigation concluded in a matter of weeks," Abbott said.

During the arctic blast, Abbott said critical natural gas service was turned off in North and Central Texas.

To read the full letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, click here.

To read the full letter to Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Christi Craddick, click here.