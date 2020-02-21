Grayson County judge arrested for DWI

article

A county judge was arrested for driving while intoxicated north of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

State troopers said Grayson County Judge William “Bill” Magers hit a light pole early Thursday in Sherman.

In a statement, the judge apologized and said he takes full responsibility for his actions.

Jail records show Magers was also arrested for DWI twice in the early 90s.

He is currently serving his second term as a Grayson County judge. Previously he served three terms as the mayor of Sherman.