A 15-year-old died in a motorcycle wreck in Grayson County east of Denison.

Texas DPS says 15-year-old Grant Harris, from Howe, was driving along the side of FM-1753 on a dirt bike.

Investigators say Grant then tried to enter the roadway but then hit the side of a semi-truck.

Grant was flown to a Plano hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.