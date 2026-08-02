Grapevine police search for suspect after SWAT responds to domestic disturbance

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The Brief Grapevine police responded to a domestic disturbance on Walnut Street, and no injuries were reported. Officers recovered multiple weapons at the scene, but discovered the suspect was no longer inside the apartment. An arrest warrant has been issued, though police have not yet released the suspect's identity or specific charges.



Grapevine police are searching for a suspect after a domestic disturbance on Sunday that prompted a SWAT response at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Walnut Street.

SWAT response triggered by domestic disturbance

What we know:

Officers were responding to a report of a person with a gun who had pointed the weapon at another individual. Authorities said officers recovered the gun, but the suspect barricaded themselves inside the residence, prompting SWAT officers and crisis negotiators to respond.

In an update given on Sunday, police said the scene had been cleared and secured.

According to Grapevine police, officers were dispatched at about 11:50 a.m. to a domestic disturbance in which the suspect displayed a weapon. The man was believed to have barricaded himself inside the apartment. After entering the residence, officers searched the apartment but did not locate the suspect.

Officers recover weapons, suspect flees

Dig deeper:

Investigators recovered multiple weapons from a vehicle parked outside the suspect's residence. Detectives remained at the scene Sunday while the search for the suspect continued.

Police said no injuries were reported and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Grapevine police search for suspect

What's next:

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect. Authorities have not released the suspect's identity or any potential charges.

The investigation remains active.