Grapevine intersection closed after crash with serious injuries
GRAPEVINE, Texas - Drivers in Grapevine had to deal with delays in the morning commute on Friday.
A major crash shut down a portion of Grapevine Mills Parkway at Grapevine Mills Boulevard North.
What we know:
Three vehicles were involved in the accident just before 2 a.m.
Four people in a black Ford Focus and the driver of a silver Hyundai Elantra were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of a white Ford Taurus was not injured.
A power pole and a traffic control box at the intersection were damaged in the crash. Crews are still working to repair the equipment.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Police think alcohol may have been involved.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Grapevine Police Department.