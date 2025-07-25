Grapevine intersection closed after crash with serious injuries

article

Drivers in Grapevine had to deal with delays in the morning commute on Friday.

A major crash shut down a portion of Grapevine Mills Parkway at Grapevine Mills Boulevard North.

What we know:

Three vehicles were involved in the accident just before 2 a.m.

Four people in a black Ford Focus and the driver of a silver Hyundai Elantra were all taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of a white Ford Taurus was not injured.

A power pole and a traffic control box at the intersection were damaged in the crash. Crews are still working to repair the equipment.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Police think alcohol may have been involved.