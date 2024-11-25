Grapevine flips the switch on for its 36th annual Carol of Lights holiday event

With exactly one month until Christmas, one North Texas city is already in the swing of things.

Main Street in Grapevine was packed with people Monday as the annual Carol of Lights holiday event began.

With a flip of a switch, the "Christmas Capital of Texas" is ready for the holiday season with its 36th annual Carol of Lights.

Main Street was packed with people, food trucks and winter games for kids.

Kids had a chance to see Santa on stage and write him a letter.

Featured article

The Cooper sisters were very excited to share what they wanted for Christmas.

"Really, really, really, really, really, super, super, excited!" exclaimed 5-year-old Rayna Cooper.

Her grandma Gigi already got her Christmas wish though: spending quality time with her granddaughters.

"It means the best, the most. We got pictures, and we got albums to put them in," Gigi said. "And we’re looking forward to seeing Santa soon."

Featured article

Since 2009, Grapevine has held the title of the Christmas Capital of Texas. The city says there are more than 1400 festive events in 40 days.

Monday night kicked off the events in the city. And with the chill in the air, it felt like a winter wonderland.

The event wrapped up around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The city has two drone shows coming up on the next two Mondays, December 2 and December 9.