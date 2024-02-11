Grandmother soars toward dream of pilot license, defying age and gender barriers

article

A 62-year-old Nebraska grandmother is showing the world it's not let to pursue her dreams as she works to obtain her pilot license this spring.

Dorsay Einung of Omaha said she was always fond of aviation, especially being that her father served in the U.S. Air Force.

Unfortunately, being a woman, Einung was ineligible to obtain her pilot's license when she was younger.

"I graduated in 1979, and the only training that you could get at the time was through the military, and they only trained people to fly for combat," Einung told FOX Television Stations. "They didn't let women fly in combat."

Einung focused on developing her family, but her dream of flying never faded.

She's now training to get her license at Revv Aviation. Part of her plan was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Einung could get her private pilot's license as early as April and plans to use it as a means to serve others. She hopes to help to transport rescue animals and medical patients to facilities.

"I like being able to go where I want and not necessarily follow a road," she added. "I like the speed of it."

She also encourages other people to follow their dreams even if they are baby boomers, such as herself.

"We need to make sure that we're doing what we need to do and have fun because we're living well into our 80s and 90s now," she continued. "We took care of business. Now it's time to take care of us."

