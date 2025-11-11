Grand Prairie shooting victim identified, Fort Worth suspect remains jailed

article

The Brief The victim of a fatal shooting in Grand Prairie on Sunday night has been identified as 30-year-old Jalen Marquez Warren. Police arrested 25-year-old Courtlon Allen of Fort Worth early Monday, believing the two men knew each other and argued before the shooting. Allen left the scene but was quickly located and taken into custody; official charges have not yet been released.



The victim of a fatal shooting on Sunday night in Grand Prairie has been identified by the Dallas County medical examiner’s office as 30-year-old Jalen Marquez Warren.

Daja Lane Fatal Shooting

What we know:

Warren was found inside a home with a gunshot wound after Grand Prairie Police responded to a report of a shooting around 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Daja Lane. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A suspect, 25-year-old Courtlon Allen of Fort Worth, was arrested early Monday. Allen left the scene before officers arrived but was located a short distance away and taken into custody.

Courtlon Allen, 25 years of age of Fort Worth (Source: Grand Prairie Police Department)

Detectives believe Allen and Warren knew one another and were involved in an argument that escalated to the shooting, according to evidence and witness statements recovered at the scene.

Allen is facing a charge of murder and is being held on a $1 million bond at the Grand Prairie Jail.

What's next:

He is expected to be transferred to the Dallas County Jail.