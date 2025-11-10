Grand Prairie shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect in custody

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Grand Prairie following an altercation at a private residence. The suspect, 25-year-old Courtlon Allen, was quickly located nearby and taken into police custody. The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between the suspect and the victim, who knew each other.



A man was shot and killed Sunday night during an altercation at a home in Grand Prairie, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded around 10 p.m. to a residence in the 1300 block of Daja Lane, where they found a man inside with a gunshot wound, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police said the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Courtlon Allen of Fort Worth, fled before officers arrived but was found nearby and taken into custody.

Detectives believe Allen and the victim, who knew each other, got into an argument that escalated into the shooting, investigators said.

What's next:

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s name once next of kin have been notified.