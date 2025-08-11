Grand Prairie resident wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket

article

The Brief A Grand Prairie resident won $1 million on a Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket. He or she purchased the ticket at the Starfield Market on Main Street in Buda, Texas. The winner opted to remain anonymous.



A lucky Grand Prairie resident is $1 million richer after claiming the top prize in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

What we know:

According to the Texas Lottery, the winning "$1,000,000 Crossword" ticket was purchased recently at the Starfield Market on Main Street in Buda, Texas.

The winner’s scratch-off letters matched the bonus words and revealed a $1 million prize.

What we don't know:

The winner, who is a Grand Prairie resident, opted to remain anonymous.

Related article

By the numbers:

This was the last of six top prizes available in the game, which offers $229 million in total prizes and an overall 1 in 3.41 chance of winning any prize.

An anonymous resident from Arlington also won $1 million in the game.